Cam Newton explains why Nico Iamaleava leaving Tennessee for UCLA was silly decision: ‘Whoever advised this kid is a fool’

Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP Cam Newton believes Nico Iamaleava leaving Tennessee for more money was a silly decision. Because, in the end, those extra millions won’t last long anyway.

“Whoever advised this kid to sit out and chase in hopes of more money is a fool,” Newton said in a recent edition of his “4th&1” podcast. “Because the reality is this [money] is just to make your college experience comfortable. This is not forever money.

“You have to understand that even though you’re talking about millions and millions of dollars, this ain’t it. You’re 19 years old, but that money ain’t going to last past 24,” he added.

Nico Iamaleava stats (2024): 2,974 total yards, 21 total touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 145.3 passer rating

Tennessee star quarterback Nico Iamaleava stunned the college football world when he decided to enter April’s transfer portal after another big season in Knoxville. Reports suggested the sophomore was looking for a pay increase on the alleged $8 million deal he signed with the program in 2023.

Other rumors claimed he also tried to squeeze a bonus check out of the school before their first game in this season’s college football playoffs.

Iamaleava, like many players over the last few years, entered the transfer portal for the first time to maximize his value before a potential jump to the NFL next season. The word around college football was that the QB was aiming for a contract worth $4 million annually. However, rumors claim he is more likely to get just under $2 million annually from his chosen school, UCLA.

Iamaleava is a native of Long Beach, California, and West Coast teams were always seen as favorites when he entered the portal this month. However, UCLA quickly became seen as a heavy favorite. The ability to play close to home and for more money does make a great deal of sense for a 20-year-old.

However, Newton’s point is valid, and Iamaleava is sure to burn through that money over the next few years. Furthermore, he is likely to do it on a team not anywhere as good as the Volunteers.