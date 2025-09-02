A hilarious photo of Bill Belichick after North Carolina’s blowout loss on Monday night delivered roasting gold from fans on social media.
There was a huge amount of hype and interest heading into the NFL legend’s debut as a college football coach on Labor Day. And early on, it looked like he might bring his winning ways to the Tar Heels immediately when the team got off to a quick 7-0 lead over TCU.
However, over the next three quarters, UNC would get absolutely smashed by the Horned Frogs en route to a 48-14 defeat on Monday night. It was an embarrassing debut for the coaching legend. However, he suffered further embarrassment after the game.
Following the loss, Bill Belichick faced the media and took questions about the game. Well, it seemed UNC administrators were expecting a victory, and they set up the press conference stage as if they were planning to celebrate.
Pictures and video of the setup made their way on social media Monday night. And it created a comedy storm from fans and experts, hilariously kicking the coach while he was down. Below, you can get a look at some of the best roasting posts of the now infamous image.
