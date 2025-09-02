A hilarious photo of Bill Belichick after North Carolina’s blowout loss on Monday night delivered roasting gold from fans on social media.

There was a huge amount of hype and interest heading into the NFL legend’s debut as a college football coach on Labor Day. And early on, it looked like he might bring his winning ways to the Tar Heels immediately when the team got off to a quick 7-0 lead over TCU.

However, over the next three quarters, UNC would get absolutely smashed by the Horned Frogs en route to a 48-14 defeat on Monday night. It was an embarrassing debut for the coaching legend. However, he suffered further embarrassment after the game.

Bill Belichick’s full post-game press conference pic.twitter.com/nPVfTU5inP — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamShow) September 2, 2025

Following the loss, Bill Belichick faced the media and took questions about the game. Well, it seemed UNC administrators were expecting a victory, and they set up the press conference stage as if they were planning to celebrate.

Pictures and video of the setup made their way on social media Monday night. And it created a comedy storm from fans and experts, hilariously kicking the coach while he was down. Below, you can get a look at some of the best roasting posts of the now infamous image.

Looks like a 7 year-old's birthday party after a 34 point loss.. https://t.co/7WsG3PkXN9 — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 2, 2025

That's over the top, even for some quinceañeras. — Carlos S (@vamos_acereros) September 2, 2025

Hand him a pen and dare him to pop them. — Michael Boyd (@RichBoydSports) September 2, 2025

This looks like a gender reveal for a boy. — Dynasty FF Wolf (@DynastyFFWolf) September 2, 2025

WTF is that press conference setting? Is he at the fall formal? https://t.co/I5I8uXUG6a — Matt Perrault (@sportstalkmatt) September 2, 2025

A lot to clean up from Bill Belichick’s college debut, starting with the tackiest postgame press conference setup in football history. https://t.co/ZHJQKisdfy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 2, 2025

I’ll give you 24 guesses on who picked the backdrop decor — nathan (@pnwnd) September 2, 2025

Tell me your girlfriend is 24 without telling me your girlfriend is 24 https://t.co/NfSfzjgG7y — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) September 2, 2025

Clowns do love balloons. — Molly Hammonds (@MJHammonds1) September 2, 2025

Now why do they have the presser looking like a baby shower https://t.co/QjX6vaetJj — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) September 2, 2025

This dude has definitely jumped the shark — Jakobius (@SamiusSt) September 2, 2025

