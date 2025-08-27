North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his lady love, Jordon Hudson, have filed to turn fan hate about their relationship into a new money-making venture.

The New England Patriots icon and his relationship with his 49 years younger gal pal has been one of the biggest stories in college football this year. Not just because of their age gap, but because of how the 24-year-old has such a massive influence on the 73-year-old NFL legend.

She has become an official business manager and occasional partner in various business endeavors since they officially became a couple earlier this year. And the pair reportedly have come up with a new money-making idea that hilariously claps back at the hate they have received from sports fans in 2025.

“A company owned by North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick and managed by his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has filed to trademark the term ‘Gold Digger,’ with the intention to use the mark on jewelry and key chains,” Darren Rovell reported on Cllct.

This is not the first trademark the company, TCE Rights Management LLC, has filed this year to try and turn the fan hate and Belichick’s debut season at North Carolina into money. They also put in the paperwork to own the rights to “Chapel Bill,” “Belestrator,” “Trail of Salty Tears,” “No Days Off,” and “The Belichick Way,” among the 17 trademark filings in 2025.

Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels kick off the 2025 season on Monday night in a matchup against TCU at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.