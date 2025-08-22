Big Ten football fans are just days away from the start of the 2025 college football season. With season openers nearly here, get caught up on all the latest news and rumors from around the conference this week from powerhouse programs like Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, and UCLA.

Ohio State

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

-The ultimate Ohio State hater, Paul Finebaum, “endeared” himself to Buckeyes fans again this week. Boldly claiming on “First Take” that the team is good but not elite. And that he thinks their matchup with Texas next week “won’t be that close” as they end up on the wrong side of an upset in Week 1.

-The Buckeyes continue not to get the same results in recruiting as they have in the past. This week, they struck out again on a major 5-star recruit. As gifted safety Bralan Womack chose to go to Auburn [via ESPN] next fall despite rumors he was favored to go to OSU.

Penn State

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

–According to On3 reporter Pete Nakos, Penn State QB Drew Allar passed on entering the NFL Draft and returning to State College for an NIL deal that will net him “at least” $3 million.

–USA Today recently made its predictions for the records of every team in the Big Ten. And it added hope to the Nittany Lions’ national championship aspirations as the outlet picked the team to finish first in the stacked conference with an 11-1 record.

Michigan

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

-“Honestly, I can’t give you an answer to that. It’ll be this year for sure,” two-time Wolverines captain Rod Moore told the Detroit News about his timeline to return to the field after 17 months away. He is battling back from two surgeries for torn knee ligaments.

-The NCAA’s sign-stealing punishment on Michigan has had little effect on its recruiting gains. Earlier this week, they got the commitment of stud 5-star running back, Savion Hiter. And according to Rivals, they are still a top contender for 4-star safety prospect Myles Baker. Notre Dame, LSU, and Oregon are the other top suitors for the high school recruit.

Oregon

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

-“It’s been great. It’s been, like I said, really competitive,” Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein told the media about the starting QB battle. “I think it’s starting to kind of shape out a little bit for us. We’ll see here in the next week or so where we’re gonna go.” Dante Moore is still the reported favorite to be the Week 1 starter.

-Popular FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt revealed his early playoff bracket predictions, and he has Oregon coming in as the 6-seed and hosting Michigan. They will win but fall to Clemson in the quarterfinals.

UCLA

Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

-Bruins fans are hoping for a big leap forward in year two for head coach DeShaun Foster and QB Nico Iamaleava. However, after a 5-7 finish last year, USA Today predicts the program will only win one more game in 2025 and finish with a 6-6 record.

-A reason why the outlet expects the program to have another tough season is because of the strength of their Big Ten and outside the conference schedule. UCLA’s schedule was picked as one of the 10 toughest in 2025 by USA Today’s Paul Myerberg.

-UCLA’s season rests on the talents of star transfer Iamaleava. While he may not be in the Heisman discussion (yet), he did make a recent ranking of the top 100 players in college football this season. The Bruins QB1 landed at 86th on the rankings.

USC

Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

-“He’s probably the most explosive running back in the room,” USC head coach Lincoln Riley said this week about Eli Sanders [via Sports Illustrated]. The running back has reportedly impressed this summer and is looking like a potential breakout star for USC this year.

-“Your eligibility depends on what state you’re in and what judge you get,” Riley said about a judge denying lineman DJ Wingfield’s pursuit of one more year of eligibility failing [via Trojans Wire]. “It’s sad that it’s gotten to this point, to be honest.” The ruling makes it unlikely Wingfield will play for the program this fall.

Indiana

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

–Indiana may have a first-round QB on their hands in Fernando Mendoza. Way too early NFL mock drafts have the Cal transfer being anywhere from the second to the fifth QB taken in Round 1 of next year’s event.

-Mendoza also landed at seven in Sportsnaut’s rankings of the top 10 NFL QB prospects heading into Week 1 of the new season.

Wisconsin

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

–Wisconsin is expected to struggle in 2025, and a big reason is likely their talent matched with their schedule. The Badgers’ upcoming schedule was picked as one of the 10 toughest this year by USA Today’s Paul Myerberg.

-The Badgers revealed plans for a special throwback uniform for their Oct. 10 homecoming game against Iowa. “The uniform is designed in a throwback style, complete with vintage logos. The red jerseys feature block numbers with a simple stripe outline and are adorned with a block W and Bucky Badger logo on the sleeve and back. The Badgers will wear white helmets with red facemasks. And the traditional block W from prior eras,” a statement on the news mentioned.

Illinois

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

–Illinois is expected to have a spectacular start to the 2025 college football season. They are currently a 45.5-point favorite against Western Illinois. It is the biggest odds differential on ESPN for Week 1.