Just like in the NFL, the quarterback position is extremely important in the college ranks. So who are the best of the best as we close in on the midway point? We aim to answer that for you with our top 20 college football QB rankings heading into Week 5 of the 2025 season.

1. Jayden Maiava, USC

One-time UNLV talent Jayden Maiava is off to a great start for USC in 2025. While the Trojans haven’t faced world beaters in the first four weeks, the leader of the offense helped the team stomp their way to 73 and 59-point performances to begin the year. He has been smart and efficient, is sixth in the nation in passing yards, and has the best passer rating. Maiava has the Trojans back in the 25 and relevant again.

Jayden Maiava stats: 1,223 passing yards, 13 total TDs, 55 rushing yards, 208.8 rating

2. John Mateer, Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners added former Washington State QB John Mateer via the portal, and it has proven to be a huge move for them in 2025. The junior is off to a fantastic start and put the nation on notice in leading the team to big wins over ranked teams Michigan and Auburn. Mateer has quickly become a serious Heisman Trophy candidate due to what he can do with his arm and legs. Unfortunately, a broken hand that required surgery will force a drop in your top 20 in the upcoming weeks.

John Mateer stats: 1,215 passing yards, 11 total TDs, 190 rushing yards, 149.5 rating

3. Fernando Mendoza

Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza has been one of the breakout stars in college football this season. Indiana isn’t in striking distance of a top 10 spot or beats a top 10 program in Illinois without the junior. He is second in the nation for completion percentage and passer rating and leads the country in touchdowns. Mendoza has been fantastic over the first four weeks.

Fernando Mendoza stats: 975 passing yards, 16 total TDs, 76 rushing yards, 206.2 passer rating

4. Taylen Green, Arkansas

Arkansas QB Taylen Green is the best running QB in the nation when it comes to the big conferences in college football. After just four games, he has 360 yards on the ground. That threat opens up his passing opportunities, so he has been a problem on that front as well. Hitting on 64.3 percent of his passes and has 14 total TDs heading into Week 5.

Taylen Green stats: 1,191 passing yards, 14 total TDs, 360 rushing yards, 168.8 rating

5. Dante Moore, Oregon

Oregon is off to a fantastic start, partially due to the strong play of Dante Moore. He has been a machine running their offense and heads into Week 5 with an impressive 195.9 passer rating and a completion percentage of 74.7 after four games. The sophomore is slowly pushing himself into Heisman consideration by overseeing a top-six team and one of the best offenses in the country.

Dante Moore stats: 962 passing yards,11 total TDs, 87 rushing yards, 195.9 rating

6. Carson Beck, Miami

Miami‘s Carson Beck is the most accomplished QB in all of college football. He left the Bulldogs to seek out one more huge payday with the Hurricanes and hopefully boost his value for the NFL Draft next spring. So far, he is definitely impressing scouts after a strong start to the year, including leading the Hurricanes to a big Week 1 win over Notre Dame and helping to crush USF in Week 3. his play is a huge reason why Miami is ranked second in the AP poll heading into Week 5.

Carson Beck stats: 972 passing yards, 8 total TDs, 19 rushing yards, 161.4 rating

7. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee

Although Tennessee came up short against Georgia in Week 3, Joey Aguilar and the Volunteers’ offense have been outstanding to start the season. They have scored over 40 four times (72 in Week 2 and 56 in Week 4), and the starting QB is a major reason why. The senior is having his best campaign yet and is in the top three in the nation for TDs heading into Week 5.

Joey Aguilar stats: 1,124 passing yards, 13 total TDs, 37 rushing yards, 176. 1 rating

8. Darian Mensah, Duke

Duke will always be known for its basketball team, but sophomore Darian Mensah is making the football program worth watching each week. While they’ve lost two games this season, it isn’t the fault of the player rising on many draft boards around the NFL. Heading into Week 5, the California native is third in the nation in passing yards.

Darian Mensah stats: 1,305 passing yards, 11 total TDs, -8 rushing yards, 163.9 rating

9. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Many football evaluators believe LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier is one of the early favorites to be the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft. In an era full of dual-threat QBs, the Tigers’ star is a traditional pocket passer who can sling it with the best of them. While his stats don’t jump off the page like other players in our top 20, he is a top-shelf prospect competing whose impactful play each week has LSU in the title hunt in 2025.

Garrett Nussmeier stats: 962 passing yards, 7 total TDs, -10 rushing yards, 139.1 rating

10. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

South Carolina has a chance to make serious noise in the playoffs later this year because of the talents of early Heisman Trophy contender LaNorris Sellers. The stud NFL prospect brings gamebreaker potential either through the air or on the ground, and is still scratching the surface of his full abilities. In a perfect show of his value, the team’s first loss this season came after an early injury forced him out of their game against Vanderbilt. He bounced back in Week 4 and kept them competitive against an underrated Missouri team.

LaNorris Sellers stats: 733 passing yards, 5 total TDs, 17 rushing yards, 164.1 rating

11. Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Texas Tech has begun the season 4-0 and is ranked in the top 15 because of the strong play of senior Behren Morton. The offense has scored 45 or more in its first three games, including a pair of 60+ days to start the year. Morton is tied for first in touchdowns and is top 10 in passing yards. Two INTs in a big test against Utah is why he drops a bit this week.

Behren Morton stats: 1,065 passing yards, 11 total TDs, -3 rushing yards, 188.8 passer rating

12. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Ohio State‘s Julian Sayin has the unenviable task of being a first-time starter for a defending champion. Yet, despite the immense pressure, he has looked very impressive in the Buckeyes’ first three games. He is top three in the nation in passer rating and is the most accurate passer in college football heading into Week 5.

Julian Sayin stats: 779 passing yards, 9 total TDs, 17 passing yards, 189.4 rating

Rocco Becht has Iowa State off to a great start and in early playoff contention heading into Week 4. He has strong throwing mechanics and a quick release. But his ability to extend plays and make accurate passes on the run makes him a threat every second until the whistle blows. The Cyclones aren’t 4-0 without Becht.

Rocco Becht stats: 860 passing yards, 9 total TDs, 48 rushing yards, 158.3 rating

14. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson showed a lot of potential in his first season as a starter in 2024, and he has grown even more in 2025. The senior is No. 1 in the nation in passing yards heading into Week 5 after a pair of 400+ yard days to begin the season. The Bears have one of the best passing attacks in the country because of Robertson, and the Texas native is turning the heads of NFL scouts.

Sawyer Robertson stats: 1,320 passing yards, 13 total TDs, 3 rushing yards, 147.6 ratings

15. Ty Simpson, Alabama

There is a ton of pressure on Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. Quarterback Ty Simpson has alleviated some of that pressure with a great start to the season. After a rough start in their loss to FSU, he and the offense have caught fire, including a 73-point showing against ULM. After three weeks, he has 10 total TDs and no INTs.

Ty Simposn stats: 862 passing yards, 10 total TDs, 45 rushing yards, 163.4 rating

16. Beau Pribula, Missouri

Missouri is a dangerous sleeper team in the SEC because of senior Beau Pribula. The former Penn State recruit has played very well in his first season as a starting QB and has led the Tigers to a 4-0 start. His impressive athleticism is what makes him a problem for opposing defenses and is why the dual-threat has 11 total TDs heading into Week 5.

Beau Pribula stats: 962 passing yards, 11 total TDS, 148 rushing yards, 167.2 rating

17. Jalen Kitna, UAB

The son of NFL veteran Jon Kitna and former Florida recruit Jalen Kitna is having a strong season for UAB in his second year with the program. Heading into Week 5, he is top 15 in the nation for completion percentage and fifth in passing yards. The Blazers would not be nearly as competitive if not for Kitna.

Jalen Kitna stats: 1,256 passing yards, 8 total TDs, -21 rushing yards, 155.9 rating

18. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Texas A&M sophomore Marcel Reed has been outstanding in helping the Aggies post 40 more points in all three of their games this season. In the biggest showcase of his Heisman potential, in their Week 3 clash against Notre Dame, Reed torched the Irish with 360 yards through the air and 37 more on the ground. The Aggies are a top 10 team because of the immense talents of their starting QB.

Marcel Reed stats: 869 passing yards, 10 total TDs, 142 rushing yards, 1603 rating

19. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola showed a lot of potential in his freshman season in 2024. Over the first four weeks of the college football season, he has proven he’s grown, and his completion percentage is way up from last season. The Cornhuskers had playoff potential until their loss to Michigan in Week 4. Railoa still had one of his best games of the year against the Wolverines and kept his team in the game.

Dylan Raiola stats: 1,137 passing yards, 11 total TDs, -30 rushing yards, 171.7rating

20. Drew Allar, Penn State

Penn State‘s Drew Allar passed on the NFL Draft earlier this year and chose to pursue a national championship in his senior season. And so far so good. He has led a dominant Nittany Lions offense this season, and the Ohio native continues to boost his value for the jump to the pros next year. While his stats don’t jump off the page, Penn State isn’t hovering around the No. 1 spot in the rankings without him.

Drew Allar stats: 626 passing yards, 4 total TDs, 27 rushing yards, 137.3 rating