A huge new report suggests Jordon Hudson may have lied about her and Bill Belichick being engaged.

The NFL legend is in his first season as the head coach of the North Carolina football program. That in itself is a major story. However, it has been overshadowed for much of the year by his ongoing love affair with his 48-year-younger girlfriend Hudson.

Yet, the age gap is only one part of the story. The 24-year-old has an outsized role in the 72-year-old’s life. Serving as a pseudo-brand manager who’s trying to maximize the Belichick name. He has also involved her in some Tar Heels’ business ahead of the new season. The situation has drawn the ire of family, friends, and co-workers.

Yet, there are no obvious cracks in their unique relationship, and Hudson allegedly told a friend in May that the pair are engaged to be wed. However, sources that spoke to US Weekly this week looked to pour some ice-cold water on rumors of an eventual wedding.

Bill Belichick is too smart to get married to Jordon Hudson?

“Bill Belichick is not going to get married. He is smarter than that,” one source in the know told the outlet. “It is not a big deal. Whatever makes him happy.”

A second source also claimed the pairing for the New England Patriots icon is all about being happy late in life. Not necessarily getting involved in another marriage. “[Their relationship] is just something fun,” that source said.

Furthermore, the second source added something worrisome. The rumors of Hudson telling friends the couple is engaged probably are accurate, but she could be doing that even if it’s not true.

The coaching legend was married Debby Clarke Belichick from 1977 to 2006. They have three grown children together. Following the end of his marriage, Belichick was in a 16-year relationship with TV correspondent Linda Holliday. However, the couple went their separate ways in 2023. Months before he was let go by the Patriots following a 4-13 season.