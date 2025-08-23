What fans have been waiting for since January is finally here because Week 1 of the college football season kicks off this weekend. While many fans refer to it as Week 0, Saturday’s matchups begin nine days of season debuts around the sport. So which are the ones you most need to see? We answer that with our definitive rundown of the 10 must-see games in college football Week 1.

Iowa State (22) vs. Kansas State (17)

College football Week 0’s best match will feature an interesting clash of ranked teams when Iowa State heads to Dublin, Ireland, to take on Kansas State. Wildcats QB Avery Johnson is an exciting dual-threat talent who is worth the price of admission. However, his Cyclones counterpart, Rocco Becht, is just as dangerous and is hoping to carry his team to another double-digit win season. This one should be an absolute shoutout.

Texas (1) vs. Ohio State (3)

The college football Week 1 clash between Texas and Ohio State is not just the biggest to begin the season, but one of the top games in 2025. The two elite programs faced off in the semis of the playoffs, and the Longhorns will surely be looking for revenge. This year, they will have much-hyped prospect Arch Manning leading the offense while breakout candidate Julian Sayin will oppose him in his first season as the QB1 for OSU.

The matchup features a bunch of future NFL talents and several players who will go in Round 1 of next year’s draft. Furthermore, it could be a preview of an eventual rematch later this year in the postseason.

LSU (9) vs. Clemson (4)

After OSU vs. Texas kicks off a big Saturday in Week 1, LSU and Clemson follow that with a massive SEC clash later that night. Both teams have a pair of QBs — Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik — that will be in the Heisman chase and the potential to be first-round picks in April. However, both squads have deep rosters, and Clemson is a popular dark horse choice to win it all in 2025.

This is a huge game for LSU coach Brian Kelly. He needs to get to the playoffs this season or his job could be in jeopardy. A season-opening victory over Dabo Sweeney and Clemson would go a long way toward getting that postseason birth.

Michigan (14) vs. New Mexico

The “hammer” fell on Michigan this month when the program was handed a boatload of fines and penalties for the sign-stealing scandal that helped them win a Natty two years ago. After an 8-5 finish to their 2024 campaign, the Wolverines will be looking for a fast start in 2025 to show they can be a playoff contender and quiet those who continue to question their 2023 championship season. This could be an early statement game for the blue and gold.

Notre Dame (6) vs. Miami Hurricanes (10)

The Sunday Week 1 slate has a huge matchup when National Championship runners-up Notre Dame heads to South Beach for a big game against Miami. Both programs are ranked in the top 10 and have aspirations of a deep run in the playoffs this season. The ‘Canes are hoping Georgia legend Carson Beck can get them over the championship hump in 2025. The Irish are putting all their eggs in the basket of redshirt freshman CJ Carr this year. As teams not in the SEC or Big Ten, a loss in Week 1 could be a big blow to their playoff plans in the winter.

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech

Deion Sanders has two massive spots to fill in 2025 with the departure of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and his son, star QB Shedeur Sanders. The program took a very nice step forward in its second season with nine wins, but both played a huge role in that success. Seeing if they have done enough to plug those gaps will be one of college football’s biggest stories right from Week 1.

Illinois State vs. Oklahoma (18)

While there has been a lot of Heisman focus on players like Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, and Jeremiah Smith, Oklahoma’s new QB, John Mateer, may be a sleeper in the race. He had a breakthrough season for Washington State in 2024 as he threw for over 3,000 yards and ran for over 800 more on the ground. After a rough debut season in the SEC last year, Mateer could be the key in helping get the Sooners back to prominence in 2025, and they need to get off to a strong start in Week 1.

South Carolina (13) vs. Virginia Tech

Defensive end Dylan Stewart and star QB LaNorris Sellers are primed to help South Carolina turn some heads this year. Shane Beamer led his program to nine wins in 2024, and getting to the playoffs is the next big step for the Gamecocks. They get a winnable game in college football Week 1 versus Virginia Tech to get them on the fast track toward those aspirations.

Alabama (8) vs. Florida State

There will be a lot of pressure on Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer from the jump this year. A 9-4 result in the best division in the sport is a good season for most. However, when you’re overseeing the most storied program in college football, the expectations are astronomical. On the other side of the field, Mike Norvell and Florida State will be looking to bounce back from a disastrous 2-10 season in 2024. Both are good coaches who will be feeling the heat of their fan bases immediately in Week 1.

Northern Arizona vs. Arizona State (11)

Like South Carolina, Kenny Dillingham and his Arizona State Sun Devils are a team to watch out for in 2025. They took a big leap forward with an 11-3 season last year and are eyeing a playoff birth this winter. QB Sam Leavitt and top target Jordyn Tyson are top 30 players in the sport this year and should get off to a fast and exciting start against Northern Arizona in college football Week 1.