It is only Week 3 in college football, and there are already a bunch of fans around the nation crying about impending doom for their favorite programs. Well, a new study reveals which of those fanbases are the most panicked about how their teams have performed this year.

This week, SportsBetting.ag unveiled a pretty funny study on the 10 most panicked college football fanbases heading into the Week 3 schedule. The results are based on X data from September 6th to the 10th. They tracked posts, hashtags, and direct keywords that included hilarious opinions like “We’re cooked this year,” “We’re going to suck this year,” and “Our team is overrated.”

After tracking over 100,000 X posts, 10 specific college football fanbases stood out as the most in their feelings of doom and gloom about the 2025 season. The Florida Gators led the charge with 21,699 panicked posts, followed by Arizona State (18,671), Michigan (16,156), and Oklahoma State (14,137). You can find the top 10 below.

Florida – 21,699

Arizona State – 18,671

Michigan – 16,156

Oklahoma State – 14,137

Clemson – 11,612

Kansas State – 7,049

UCLA – 5,847

SMU – 4,645

Virginia Tech – 2,443

Georgia – 1,267

It’s not too surprising Wolverine fans are panicked. After winning a national title a couple of years ago, the standard for the school is high. Plus, they are trying to keep pace with Ohio State after it won it all last season. Following a nice Week 1 win, they were soundly beaten by Oklahoma in Week 2.

Similar to Michigan, the standard in Florida is also high. After blowing the doors off Long Island in Week 1, they were surprisingly upset by an unranked USF team at home last week. It has led to a lot of speculation that head coach Billy Napier is in the hottest seat in college football.