Men’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 4, Including Oregon Ducks And Florida Gators

Find out who the ten best basketball teams are in our latest men’s college basketball rankings for the 2024-25 season.
Our list isn’t a rundown of the latest Associated Press or Coaches Poll but rather Sportsnaut’s view of the top ten college basketball programs in the nation. These rankings are updated weekly.
Here are our latest men’s college basketball rankings.
1. Kansas Jayhawks (Last week: 1)
The Jayhawks maintain their top ranking following an impressive win against Duke in Las Vegas. They face a challenging road test against Creighton on Wednesday night.
2. Auburn Tigers (Last week: 2)
Auburn continues its dominance after winning the Maui Invitational Tournament with victories over Iowa State, North Carolina, and Memphis. The Tigers face Duke on Wednesday night in a pivotal matchup.
3. Marquette Golden Eagles (Last week: 6)
Marquette rises to No. 3 with upcoming games against Iowa State and Wisconsin set to test their championship credentials.
4. Tennessee Volunteers (Last week: 5)
The Volunteers continue their winning ways, defeating Syracuse by 26 points on Tuesday. They next face Miami on December 10.
5. Oregon Ducks (Last week: 15)
Oregon jumps ten spots after defeating three AP-ranked opponents: Texas A&M, San Diego State, and Alabama.
6. Iowa State Cyclones (Last week: 13)
The Cyclones’ only loss came against Auburn by two points. After victories over Dayton and Colorado, they face Marquette on Wednesday night.
7. Florida Gators (Last week: 17)
Florida moves up ten spots after winning the ESPN Events Invitational tournament, defeating Wake Forest and Wichita State. The undefeated Gators face Virginia on Wednesday.
8. Purdue Boilermakers (Last week: 14)
Purdue claimed the Rady Children’s Invitational tournament title in San Diego, beating North Carolina State and Ole Miss. They begin Big Ten play Thursday against Penn State.
9. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: 7)
Duke drops two spots following their loss to Kansas. They face another crucial test against Auburn on Wednesday night.
10. Kentucky Wildcats (Last week: 4)
The Kentucky Wildcats tumbled six spots after getting upset by Clemson. They next face Gonzaga on Saturday.
