Men’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 2, Including Kentucky Wildcats Skyrocketing Up List

Find out who the top ten best basketball teams are with our latest men’s college basketball rankings for the 2024-25 season.
Our list isn’t a rundown of the latest Associated Press or Coaches Poll but rather who Sportsnaut views as the top ten college basketball programs in the nation. These power rankings will be updated weekly. Here are our latest men’s college basketball rankings.
10. Indiana Hoosiers (Last week: 10)
The Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) defeated South Carolina, 87-71, and next face UNC-Greensboro on Thursday. They stay at No. 10.
Related: College basketball games today – Find out who the teams in the top 25 play next
9. Creighton Bluejays (Last week: 9)
The Creighton Bluejays (4-0) defeated Kansas City, 79-56, and next face Nebraska on Friday. They still remain at No. 9, but can move up once they play some tougher teams.
Related: Undefeated national champions in women’s college basketball history
8. Iowa State Cyclones (Last week: 8)
The Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) defeated IUPUI by 35 points but face a tougher schedule ahead with games against Auburn and Marquette. They remain in the No. 8 power rankings spot.
7. Tennessee Volunteers (Last week: 7)
The Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) remain at No. 7 after dominant wins over Austin Peay and Montana. This week, they face the Virginia Cavaliers.
6. Kentucky Wildcats (Last week: 17)
The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) climbed 11 spots after defeating then-No. 6 Duke, 77-72. They face Lipscomb on Tuesday night and Jackson State on Friday. The Wildcats should be 5-0 at the end of the week.
5. Purdue Boilermakers (Last week: 15)
The Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) jumped 10 spots after upsetting then-No. 2 Alabama, 87-78, and earning a close win over Yale. Purdue has a tough test Tuesday night against the Marquette Golden Eagles.
4. Gonzaga Bulldogs (Last week: 6)
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0) rose to No. 4 after beating San Diego State, 80-67. Graham Ike scored 23 points, while Ryan Nembhard added 19 points and 10 assists. The Bulldogs next face Long Beach State.
3. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 5)
The Connecticut Huskies (3-0) moved up to No. 3 in Sportsnaut’s power rankings as the back-to-back national champions crushed Le Moyne by 41 points. They next face East Texas A&M before a challenging stretch against Maui Invitational opponents, Baylor, Texas, Gonzaga, and Xavier — a real test for a team that lost four starters.
2. Auburn Tigers (Last week: 2)
Despite an altercation on their team plane prior to their game against Houston, the Auburn Tigers (3-0) face North Alabama this week. They defeated Kent State as Johni Broome and Chaney Johnson each scored 18 points. They remain No. 2 on the power rankings list.
Related: College Basketball TV ratings
1. Kansas Jayhawks (Last week: 1)
The Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) continue to roll after beating Michigan State and Oakland, remaining No. 1 in Sportsnaut’s power rankings. The Jayhawks face UNC Wilmington on Tuesday night.