Men’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 1, Including Kansas Jayhawks

Credit: Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Find out who the top ten best basketball teams are with our latest men’s college basketball rankings for the 2024-25 season. Our list isn’t a rundown of the latest Associated Press or Coaches Poll but rather who Sportsnaut views as the top ten college basketball programs in the nation. These power rankings will be updated weekly. Here are our latest men’s college basketball rankings.

10. Indiana Hoosiers

Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

It’s a fun time to be an Indiana Hoosiers sports fan. Not only does the school — surprisingly — have one of the best teams in college football, but their bread and butter has always been their basketball program. The Hoosiers are expected to be a top contender this season thanks to Mackenzie Mgbako. Related: Undefeated national champions in women’s college basketball history

9. Creighton Bluejays

Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Ryan Kalkbrenner has been dominant for the Creighton Bluejays this young season. In his first two games, he scored 49 and 24 points. The 7-foot-1 center will be tough to stop this year. Related: Biggest upsets in men’s college basketball history

8. Iowa State Cyclones

Credit: Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Don’t sleep on the Iowa State Cyclones. They made it to the Sweet 16 last year and are one of the toughest teams in the country. Iowa State also has a very deep team. They will face Auburn later this month at the Maui Invitational. Related: College Basketball TV ratings

7. Tennessee Volunteers

Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

After coming off an Elite Eight appearance last year, the Tennessee Volunteers are looking to make another run in March. They dominated the Louisville Cardinals on the road as transfer Chaz Lanier is looking like a star the Volunteers can rely on. Related: College basketball games today – Find out who the teams in the top 25 play next

6. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images

The Gonzaga Bulldogs pulled out a nail-biting win over the Arizona State Sun Devils earlier this week. Last week, they defeated a top-10 Baylor squad. The Bulldogs will be counting on Braden Huff, Khalif Battle, Graham Ike, and Ryan Nembhard this season. Related: 18-year-old Florida basketball commit Olivier Rioux creating massive buzz thanks to his ridiculous 7-foot-9 height

5. Connecticut Huskies

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Despite losing four starters to the NBA Draft, the two-time defending national champions Connecticut Huskies remain a very dangerous team. The team will be relying on forward Alex Karaban to help get them back to the promised land this season. Related: Inside NCAA lobbying in Washington to end NIL and athlete pay: what you need to know

4. Alabama Crimson Tide

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide are coming off their first Final Four appearance and hoping for more this season. Since Nate Oats became head coach in 2019, the Crimson Tide have become one of the top teams in the country, making four straight NCAA tournament appearances. Alabama’s first real test of the season comes Friday against Purdue. Related: NCAA, Power 5 schools reportedly paid staggering amount to lobby US Congress ahead of potential settlement

3. Duke Blue Devils

Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Can phenom freshman Cooper Flagg carry the Duke Blue Devils to a national championship? The most likely No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NBA Draft is looking the part so far. According to ESPN, Flagg is the first Duke player in 25 years to record 30 points, 15 rebounds, and five steals through two games. They face their first real test of the season Tuesday night against No. 19 Kentucky. Related: Iowa-South Carolina championship delivers incredible ratings as the most-watched basketball game in five years

2. Auburn Tigers

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Perhaps the Auburn Tigers should have more altercations on a plane. After nearly fighting each other, the team came together and defeated the No. 4 Houston Cougars in Houston. It was their biggest win of the early season, helping the Tigers rocket up the power rankings. Related: Auburn team plane forced to divert after pilot reveals ‘we have a bunch of basketball players fighting’

1. Kansas Jayhawks

Credit: Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images