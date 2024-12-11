Women’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 6, Including Notre Dame Jumping Several Spots

Our women’s college basketball top 10 power rankings saw significant movement in Week 6, with the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs dropping out of the rankings.
Who benefited from these changes? Did the UCLA Bruins maintain their hold on the top spot? And what about Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks?
Let’s dive into our latest women’s college basketball rankings.
10. Kansas State Wildcats (Last week: 14)
The Wildcats continue to dominate their competition, recently beating USC Upstate by an incredible 86 points. They followed that up by defeating Texas A&M by 49. The Wildcats face Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
9. Oklahoma Sooners (Last week: 10)
The Sooners mounted an impressive comeback from a 17-point deficit to beat Louisville. They then dominated Alabama State in their next game, winning by 64. Oklahoma faces Oral Roberts on Sunday.
8. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: 9)
Despite a tough loss against South Carolina, the Blue Devils bounced back strongly, defeating Virginia Tech by 22. Duke takes on Wofford on Dec. 18.
7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Last week: 13)
The Fighting Irish jumped six spots after beating AP-ranked Texas in overtime. They followed with a commanding 31-point victory over Syracuse. Notre Dame faces a significant test against UConn on Thursday.
6. USC Trojans (Last week: 8)
The Trojans defeated Oregon by 13 and dominated Fresno State by 49. While USC faces Elon on Dec. 15, their highly anticipated matchup against UConn on Dec. 21 promises to be one of the season’s best games.
5. Maryland Terrapins (Last week: 7)
The Terrapins opened their conference schedule by defeating Big Ten rival Purdue. The undefeated Maryland squad looks to maintain their winning streak against William & Mary on Dec. 19.
4. LSU Tigers (Last week: 5)
The Tigers continued their impressive run, securing a thrilling overtime victory against Stanford before overwhelming Grambling State. LSU faces in-state rival Louisiana on Sunday.
3. South Carolina Gamecocks (Last week: 4)
The Gamecocks moved up one spot after defeating two AP-ranked teams last week, beating Duke by nine and dominating TCU by 33. South Carolina faces South Florida on Sunday.
2. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 2)
The undefeated Huskies maintained their No. 2 ranking after defeating Louisville by 33 points. They face a challenging week ahead with games against Notre Dame, Georgetown, and Iowa State.
1. UCLA Bruins (Last week: 1)
The Bruins remain atop Sportsnaut’s women’s college basketball power rankings, preserving their undefeated status. They opened Big Ten play with a victory over rival Washington and next face Long Beach State on Saturday.
