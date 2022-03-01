Cold Sabres visit hot Leafs as streaks collide

Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates with defenseman Justin Holl (3) after the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Teams streaking in different directions will clash Wednesday night when the Buffalo Sabres visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Leafs will go for their fourth successive victory after defeating the host Washington Capitals 5-3 on Monday. The Sabres will carry a six-game losing streak into Toronto after their 4-2 loss in Dallas on Sunday.

“Obviously, the results aren’t what we want, but I feel like we’re piecing things together right now, and we’ve just got to find a way to have consistency,” Sabres center Tage Thompson said after Sunday’s loss. “It’s got to be that next step for us.”

The rebuilding Sabres are trying to avoid frustration during a hapless five-game trip as they enter a difficult stretch of games against some of the better teams in the league, including the Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers.

“It’s an absolute challenge to fight off frustration, but we do feel that takes organizations out of it when you start overreacting to a loss or losses,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “We just have to keep plowing ahead and keep pushing each guy to be better, and we will continue to do that.

“We’re as frustrated as anybody, and I can’t tell you I’m not frustrated. I can’t act frustrated. Big difference. You’re allowed to be frustrated, but you can’t act frustrated, because you start making wrong decisions then.”

In their first meeting this season, Toronto won 5-4 at Buffalo on Nov. 13.

One recent problem for the Maple Leafs has been inconsistent goaltending. In their 10-7 win over the host Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Petr Mrazek replaced Jack Campbell during the third period.

Mrazek was solid against the Capitals on Monday, making 30 saves, enabling the Leafs to rally for the victory even after blowing a 3-1 lead.

“I thought he was really good,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We didn’t give up a lot in terms of grade-A chances other than (Tom Wilson’s short-handed goal). They never really got in alone on us on the rush at all, which has been a major area of improvement for us. … but there are still major shooters out there, and I thought on their power play (Mrazek) was really good and made a couple big saves on some one-timers.

“Full marks for him tonight.”

Mrazek is scheduled to start again on Wednesday.

“I felt good out there,” he said. “They put a lot of pucks on the net, a lot of tips in front of the net. You have to be sharp. I saw a lot of those pucks, and then the tips you have to be lucky as well to get a piece of them, but I think overall a good performance tonight.”

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has not scored in 13 games but had two assists Monday, giving him 10 helpers during his goal drought.

“John looks to me like a guy ready to break out here,” Keefe said.

Michael Bunting scored his 19th goal of the season Monday, his third in four games.

Mitch Marner followed his four goals and two assists on Saturday with two more assists Monday, giving him 11 points in the past four games.

Auston Matthews did not practice Tuesday in what was termed a maintenance day by the Maple Leafs. Ondrej Kase (undisclosed injury) did not play Monday and is not expected to play Wednesday.

