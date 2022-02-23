Coco Gauff scores upset of Paula Badosa at Doha

Coco Gauff of the United States returns a shot to Paula Badosa in the first set on Stadium One during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., on October 11, 2021.Gauff Vs Badosa Bnp Paribas2085

Coco Gauff smacked 26 winners while rolling to a 6-2, 6-3 upset of third-seeded Spaniard Paula Badosa on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open at Doha, Qatar.

The 14th-seeded Gauff thoroughly outplayed Badosa (12 winners) in the third-round match. She will next face sixth-seeded Greek Maria Sakkari, who was a 6-4, 7-5 winner over ninth-seeded Jessica Pegula.

Also scoring an upset was 15th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia — she was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over second-seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova. Ostapenko, who had 25 winners, will next face fifth-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, who posted a 6-0, 6-2 win over Madison Brengle.

In other matches, top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus beat Swiss Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-1; fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia defeated 16th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 0-6, 6-2; No. 7 Iga Swiatek of Poland notched a 6-3, 6-0 triumph over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, and No. 8 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia outlasted Czech Tereza Martincova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

–Field Level Media