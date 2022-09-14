Super Bowl coach trashes San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance: ‘I don’t like him, I’d like to know what he does well’

Former Rams head coach Mike Martz is not a believer in the talents of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, and he harshly let the world know following the team’s stunning Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Several teams during the opening weekend of the NFL season offered up performances that were well below expectations heading into the week. No team epitomized that more than the 49ers. They were a sizable betting favorite that ended up losing by nine points to a team seen by many as the worst in the league.

It was a shocking showing from a squad that went to the NFC championship game last season. While the majority of that group has returned in 2022, there has been one notable change on the depth chart. That being Trey Lance’s ascension to the starting quarterback spot over incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo. That decision has put a lot of pressure on the 2021 first-round pick and his poor performance in Week 1 has only intensified things with Garoppolo still on the roster and healthy.

Martz on San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance in Week 1: ‘He looked like a fullback stumbling around’

While there are many talent evaluators around the NFL that are high on the potential of the former North Dakota State star, one man who doesn’t see much upside is former St. Louis Rams head coach Mike Martz. In an interview with The 33rd Team podcast immediately after the 49ers defeat, Martz gave his thoughts on Lance’s performance, and in doing so slammed the 49ers decision in a scathing review of the 22-year-old’s abilities.

“I want their eyeballs. I’ve never seen anything about this kid that was encouraging at all. He really has to plant himself to make a good throw. He’s not a quick-decision guy. Every shot in the rear about him being a mobile guy, making plays with his feet — he looked like a fullback stumbling around trying to run the ball, to me. I mean, he’s not [Lamar Jackson]. I don’t know what he is. “He’s not a particularly good guy to run with the football. He missed two guys completely by themselves. I know it was in the rain, but quarterbacks do that. you make those throws. I know this: He can only go up. He can only get better because you can’t get any worse than what he did today. I’ve never liked him, I still don’t like him. I’d like to know what he does so well. Because he’s not a great passer. Doesn’t have great skills. Takes a long time to set himself and throw the football. Misses easy throws.”

Lance and the 49ers return to action Sunday at 4:05 PM ET in a division matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in their home opener.