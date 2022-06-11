Coach righi latest departure from 00 Nation

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

00 Nation split with head coach Joao “righi” Righi, who spent less than five months on the job.

The Brazilian organization signed righi as its coach on Jan. 24. He was relieved of his duties on Friday.

In April, 00 Nation finished in 12th-14th place in the PGL Antwerp Major Americas Regional Major Ranking tournament. They concluded Pinnacle Winter No. 2 in 16th-18th place and went winless in the group stage of the Pinnacle Cup to finish in 19th-20th place.

righi is the third departure from 00 Nation in the past week.

On June 3, Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe left the team when his contract expired. And on Wednesday, the organization benched Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa.

00 Nation currently have only three players on their active roster: Vinicius “vsm” Moreira, Marcelo “coldzera” David and Santino “try” Rigal.

Dot Esports reported last week that 00 Nation wants to acquire four players from GODSENT and keep only coldzera, a multiple winner of major tournaments, on the active roster. Those players are Epitacio “TACO” de Melo, Bruno “latto” Rebelatto, Bruno “b4rtiN” Camara and Eduardo “dumau” Wolkmer. The report also said 00 Nation was interested in adding GODSENT head coach Olavo “cky” Napoleao and assistant coach Alan “aDr” Riveros.

00 Nation’s next tournament is scheduled to be ESL Challenger Valencia from July 1-3.

–Field Level Media