Clutch hitting allows Brewers to edge Rays

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez hit a game-tying home run to lead off the ninth inning and Willy Adames had a walk-off RBI single in the 10th to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 win against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of a two-game series on Wednesday afternoon.

Devin Williams (3-2) started the 10th for Milwaukee with Francisco Mejia on second base. Taylor Walls hit a hard ground ball to Tellez at first and he threw across the diamond to get Mejia at third for the first out. Walls was then thrown out trying to steal before Williams got the final out.

Ryan Thompson (3-3) began the 10th with Tyrone Taylor on second. Christian Yelich was intentionally walked before Adames came through with his winning hit.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff allowed three runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

Yu Chang and Randy Arozarena homered for the Rays.

Rays starter Jeffrey Springs went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits. The 29-year-old left-hander struck out eight and walked two.

Chang led off the fifth with a two-strike home run to tie the score 2-2.

Arozarena took Woodruff deep in the seventh to put the Rays in front 3-2.

The Brewers scored both their runs in the first inning with two out to take an early lead.

Andrew McCutchen doubled and came home on a single into shallow left from Mike Brosseau. Hunter Renfroe then walked, bringing Keston Hiura to the plate, and he delivered another RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

Mejia doubled on the first pitch of the third for the Rays. Woodruff retired the next two batters, but David Peralta came through with an RBI single to cut the lead to 2-1.

Springs settled in after the first inning and had a 1-2-3 second, struck out three in the third and struck out the side in order in the fourth. He had another 1-2-3 inning in the fifth before he was replaced by Jason Adam, who stranded two runners in the sixth.

The Rays had a chance to add to their lead in the eighth, but Hoby Milner came in and struck out back-to-back batters with the bases loaded.

–Field Level Media