Cloud9 wins 8th straight, alone atop LCS Spring Split

Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fans react as the Minnesota Rokkr battle the Toronto Ultra during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Cloud9 won their eighth straight match to take over the top spot at the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split on Sunday, the closing day of Week 6.

Cloud9 (11-2) began the day tied with Team Liquid before defeating Liquid (10-3) in 32 minutes. Cloud9 was playing on blue.

100 Thieves (8-5) also broke out of a tie, moving into third place on their own. Playing on red, they defeated FlyQuest (7-6), with whom they were tied, in 32 minutes.

In the day’s other matches, Evil Geniuses (6-7), also playing on red, needed only 25 minutes to beat last-place TSM (2-11).

Dignitas, playing on blue, got past Immortals in 30 minutes, and Counter Logic Gaming took care of Golden Guardians in 34 minutes to leave those teams tied for seventh place at 5-8. CLG was playing on red.

The group stage (Feb. 5-March 27) consists of a double round robin with each team playing 18 matches (best of one), with the top six teams qualifying to play in the playoffs. The top four finishers will split a $200,000 prize pool, with first place taking home $100,000.

Week 7 will begin Saturday with five matches:

Immortals vs. 100 Thieves

Team Liquid vs. Counter Logic Gaming

TSM vs. Cloud9

Evil Geniuses vs. Dignitas

Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split standings

T1. Cloud9, 11-2

2. Team Liquid, 10-3

3. 100 Thieves, 8-5

T4. Dignitas, 7-6

T4. FlyQuest, 7-6

6. Evil Geniuses, 6-7

T7. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-8

T7. Golden Guardians, 5-8

9. Immortals, 4-9

10. TSM, 2-11

–Field Level Media