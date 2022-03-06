Cloud9, Team Liquid keep rolling at LCS Spring Split

Cloud9 improved their winning streak to eight while Team Liquid reached three in a row with victories Saturday in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split.
Cloud9 defeated Golden Guardians in 27 minutes on blue while Liquid bested 100 Thieves in 32 minutes, also on blue. TL and C9 remain tied for first.
In other action Saturday, Evil Geniuses toppled Immortals in 37 minutes on blue, FlyQuest defeated TSM in 32 minutes on red, and Dignitas beat Counter Logic Gaming.
The group stage (Feb. 5-March 27) consists of a double round robin with each team playing 18 matches (best of one), with the top six teams qualifying to play in the playoffs. The top four finishers will split a $200,000 prize pool, with first place taking home $100,000.
Sunday’s schedule:
Liquid vs. Immortals
CLG vs. 100 Thieves
EG vs. Cloud9
FlyQuest vs. Dignitas
Golden Guardians vs. TSM
League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split standings
T1. Cloud9, 8-2
T1. Team Liquid, 8-2
3. FlyQuest, 6-4
T4. 100 Thieves, 5-5
T4. Golden Guardians, 5-5
T4. Evil Geniuses, 5-5
T4. Dignitas, 5-5
8. Immortals, 4-6
9. Counter Logic Gaming, 3-7
10. TSM, 1-9
