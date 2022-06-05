Cloud9 sweeps grand final to win title at IEM Dallas

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Cloud9 swept ENCE in the grand final of the Intel Extreme Masters Season XVII in Dallas on Sunday, winning the tournament’s $100,000 grand prize.

Cloud9 opened with a 16-12 win on Mirage, took Overpass 16-11 and closed out the best-of-five match with a 16-3 rout on Ancient.

Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov of Russia guided the way for Cloud9 with 67 kills and a plus-36 kills-to-deaths differential, both match highs. His four teammates all notched between 52 and 55 total kills, with Russian Timofey “interz” Yakushin finishing with a plus-19.

The CIS region team had to earn the third-place berth in Group B in order to advance out of the group stage. They then made the grand final after consecutive 2-1 wins in the quarterfinals and the semifinals.

ENCE settled for the second prize of $42,000. Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski of Poland led them Sunday with 49 kills.

The $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament began with 16 teams divided into two groups for the double-elimination opening stage. The first-round matches were best-of-one. All other matches through the group stage and the playoffs were best-of-three except for Sunday’s best-of-five grand final.

In addition to the $100,000 first prize, Cloud9 also received 1,000 ESL Pro Tour points and 2,400 BLAST Premier points.

Intel Extreme Masters Season XVII – Dallas prize pool and points distribution

1. $100,000, 1,000 ESL Pro Tour points, 2,400 BLAST Premier points — Cloud9

2. $42,000, 750 ESL Pro Tour points, 1,200 BLAST Premier points — ENCE

3-4. $20,000, 525 ESL Pro Tour points, 750 BLAST Premier points — FURIA Esports, BIG

5-6. $10,000, 350 ESL Pro Tour points, 225 BLAST Premier points — G2 Esports, FaZe Clan

7-8. $6,000, 200 ESL Pro Tour points, 225 BLAST Premier points — Team Vitality, Team Liquid

9-12. $5,000, 100 ESL Pro Tour points, no BLAST Premier points — Astralis, MOUZ, MIBR, Ninjas in Pyjamas

13-16. $4,000, no ESL Pro Tour points, no BLAST Premier points — Movistar Riders, Encore Esports Club, Imperial Esports, Complexity Gaming

–Field Level Media