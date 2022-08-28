Cloud9 reach upper-bracket final at LCS Summer Split

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Cloud9 defeated Evil Geniuses 3-1 on Sunday to advance to the upper-bracket final of the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split playoffs.

Cloud9 will move on to play 100 Thieves this Saturday for a spot in the grand final, which will be held Sept. 11.

The $200,000 double-elimination event culminates the season for the top North American League of Legends circuit. The top three finishers will earn berths in the $2.25 million League of Legends World Championships, scheduled for Sept. 29-Nov. 5 in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York and Mexico City.

The LCS winning side will pocket $100,000 and the runner-up will get $50,000. All LCS Summer Split matches are best-of-five, including the grand final.

Cloud9 got ahead early by winning in 32 minutes on red and 35 minutes on blue for a 2-0 lead. Evil Geniuses clawed back with a 37-minute victory on red, but Cloud9 put it away with a 34-minute triumph on blue.

Cloud9 bot laner Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol of South Korea led the way with a 24-8-16 total kills-deaths-assists ratio. Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen of Denmark, the support, tallied 43 assists to lead all players.

Evil Geniuses dropped into the lower bracket, where they will face TSM in a quarterfinal match later this week.

The tournament picks back up Thursday when Team Liquid and Counter Logic Gaming meet in a do-or-die quarterfinal match in the lower bracket.

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split prize pool

1st: TBD — $100,000, Worlds

2nd: TBD — $50,000, Worlds

3rd: TBD — $30,000, Worlds

4th: TBD — $20,000

5th-6th: TBD — no money

7th-8th: FlyQuest, Golden Guardians — no money

9th: Immortals — no money

10th: Dignitas — no money

–Field Level Media