Cloud9 extend winning streak, tighten LCS Summer Split race

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Cloud9 ran their winning streak to four games and moved back into a tie for third place as Week 6 of the LCS 2022 Summer Split concluded on Sunday.

Cloud9 (8-5) defeated Team Liquid (8-5), who began the day alone in third place. Counter Logic Gaming (8-5), who were tied with Cloud9 as play began Sunday, kept pace by knocking off last-place Dignitas (2-11).

The top two teams in the standings also posted victories. Evil Geniuses (11-2) dispatched FlyQuest (7-6), while 100 Thieves (10-3) ran their win string to five by beating the Immortals (3-10).

In the day’s other match, TSM defeated the Golden Guardians, leaving the teams tied for seventh place at 4-9.

In all five matches Sunday, the winners played on blue.

Cloud9 outlasted Team Liquid in 38 minutes. Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol of South Korea led their win with a kills/deaths/assists ratio of 8/0/6. Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg of Denmark posted a 5/1/4 for Liquid.

Counter Logic Gaming defeated Dignitas in just 29 minutes. Fatih “Luger” Guven of Turkey dominated with an 8/2/5 for CLG, while Ersin “Blue” Goren of Belgium led Dignitas at 5/2/3.

Evil Geniuses kept rolling, winning in 27 minutes thanks in large part to Kacper “Inspired” Sloma of Poland, who finished at 7/0/5. FlyQuest had no players with more than two kills.

The Thieves won their match in 32 minutes, led by Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho of South Korea, who registered a KDA of 3/0/3. Shane Kenneth “Kenvi” Espinoza of the Philippines led the Immortals at 3/1/2.

Tony “Instinct” Ng of the U.S. led TSM with a ratio of 5/1/8 in their 28-minute win. The Guardians were led by Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes of the U.S. and Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott of Canada, who each had three of the team’s total of six kills.

Week 7 action begins Saturday with five matches:

Golden Guardians vs. 100 Thieves

Evil Geniuses vs. TSM

Team Liquid vs. FlyQuest

Immortals vs. Dignitas

Counter Logic Gaming vs. Cloud9

LCS 2022 Summer Standings:

1. Evil Geniuses, 11-2

2. 100 Thieves, 10-3

T3. Cloud9, 8-5

T3. Counter Logic Gaming, 8-5

T3. Team Liquid, 8-5

6. FlyQuest, 7-6

T7. Golden Guardians, 4-9

T7. TSM, 4-9

9. Immortals, 3-10

10. Dignitas, 2-11

–Field Level Media