Clippers rally for 113-112 win over Warriors

Paul George drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.9 seconds remaining as the host Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 22-point deficit to edge the Golden State Warriors 113-112 on Saturday afternoon.

Moses Moody gave Golden State a 111-106 lead with 1:22 to go by sinking a pair of free throws following a clear-path foul by George.

James Harden answered with a layup before Moody split a pair of free throws, making it a four-point game with 38.1 seconds left.

Kawhi Leonard’s layup made it a one-possession game, and George then delivered, giving Los Angeles its first — and only — lead of the contest.

Draymond Green came up short on a potential game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.

George finished with a game-high 25 points for the Clippers, who bounced back from a 120-114 loss to the Warriors on Thursday. Harden finished with 21 points and nine assists, while Leonard tallied 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 22 points and 11 assists. Green and Moody each had 21 points, with Green adding nine boards. Curry scored just 4 points in the second half on 1-of-10 shooting.

Moody opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to put Golden State up by 22, and the Warriors still held a comfortable lead at 85-68 with 5:28 remaining in the period.

Los Angeles still had gas in the tank, though, scoring 17 of the next 19 points to make it a two-point game. Klay Thompson then stopped the bleeding by hitting a jumper and 3 in transition to give the Warriors a 92-85 edge heading into the fourth.

After trailing by 17 just past the midpoint of the second quarter, Los Angeles chipped away at its deficit, pulling within 57-48 with 2:08 left in the first half when Daniel Theis made a short jumper.

But the Warriors answered with a 10-0 run to close the half, allowing them to take a commanding 67-48 advantage into the break. Curry headlined the outburst with eight points and led all first-half scorers with 18. Ivica Zubac paced the Clippers with 10.

Green had 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc to help Golden State build a 33-22 lead after 12 minutes.

