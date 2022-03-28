Clippers F Paul George (elbow) could return this week

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Paul George practiced for a second consecutive day Monday and could be set to return this week from a right elbow ligament tear.

George went through a five-on-five practice session with his teammates Sunday.

“We’ll see how practice goes (Monday) and how he’s feeling,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said, when asked about a return to game action for George.

George, 31, has not played in a game since Dec. 22. He first missed time with an elbow issue on Dec. 8 and was absent for five games before returning to play in two contests just before Christmas. He has since missed the team’s last 43 games.

George is not expected to play in the Clippers’ game Tuesday against the Utah Jazz, but the team does have road games against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday before returning home to play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Currently eighth in the Western Conference standings, the Clippers are looking to wrap up a play-in spot over their final seven regular-season games.

George averaged 24.7 points with 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 26 games this season. The seven-time All-Star has averaged 20.4 points with 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 12 career seasons with the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Clippers.

