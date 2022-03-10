Clippers come back to back Wizards again

Mar 9, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Jackson scored 31 points and Marcus Morris Sr. added 27 as the Los Angeles Clippers put together yet another rally to defeat the visiting Washington Wizards, this time earning a 115-109 victory on Wednesday.

Luke Kennard scored 19 points for the Clippers, who won after trailing by as many as 10 points. It was mere shades of Los Angeles’ 35-point comeback victory Jan. 25 at Washington, which tied for the second-largest rally in NBA history. Kennard scored seven points in the final nine seconds of that one.

The Clippers closed out the Wednesday game on an 11-0 run to end a two-game losing streak. Los Angeles was coming off a 15-point road loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 19 points and Rui Hachimura added 18 as Washington lost for the fourth time in their last six games. The Wizards fell short in their bid to win consecutive games for the first time in nearly two months and lost on the road against the Clippers for the 14th consecutive time.

Los Angeles trailed 109-104 with 2:37 remaining before a late charge, going ahead for good at 111-109 on a 3-pointer by Nicolas Batum with 31.2 seconds left.

The Wizards led 29-28 after one quarter but the Clippers had a 57-55 edge at halftime in a back-and-forth opening two quarters during which the lead changed hands 10 times.

The Wizards appeared to take charge with a 14-3 surge that gave them an 83-73 lead with 1:58 remaining in the third quarter. But the Clippers showed an immediate sense of urgency, going on a quick 8-0 run to trail 85-83 at the end of the period.

The Clippers moved back in front 92-91 on a basket by Isaiah Hartenstein with 9:38 remaining.

Ivica Zubac had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, while Jackson eclipsed the 9,000-point barrier for his career.

Kyle Kuzma scored 17 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 for the Wizards.

Porzingis played 26 minutes in his second game with the Wizards after a February trade from the Dallas Mavericks. A bone bruise in his right knee delayed his debut with his new team.

–Field Level Media