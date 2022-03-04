Clippers clobber Lakers behind Reggie Jackson’s 36

Mar 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 36 points and added nine assists and eight rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers continued their run of success against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers with a 132-111 victory Thursday.

Ivica Zubac had 19 points and nine rebounds as the Clippers extended their winning streak over the Lakers to seven games. The Clippers also swept a four-game season series between the teams for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The teams played just three games last season, all Clippers victories.

The Clippers used a 23-0 run early in the second half to take control of the game and earn their fifth consecutive victory overall, with two of those wins coming against the Lakers.

LeBron James had 26 points and eight rebounds and Russell Westbrook added 17 points with eight rebounds as the Lakers lost their fourth consecutive game, all since star Anthony Davis went down with a right foot sprain. They fell for the seventh time in their past eight contests.

The Clippers used a 9-0 run at the end of the first quarter and the start of the second to take the lead for good. They led by as many as 17 in the second period before the Lakers closed the first half on a 14-0 run to pull within 66-63.

After the teams traded baskets to open the second half, the Clippers took over with 23 consecutive points. They led 106-81 heading into the final period after shooting 63.9 percent (14 of 22) in the third quarter.

The Clippers shot 55.4 percent for the game and 63 percent (17 of 27) from 3-point range. The Lakers made 48.8 percent (41 of 48) from the floor and 34.3 percent (12 of 35) from long distance.

The Clippers got a combined 31 points and 14 rebounds from the center position with Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein. They also had a 46-36 overall rebounding average.

Marcus Morris Sr. had 14 points for the Clippers, while Hartenstein and Robert Covington had 12 each. Luke Kennard scored 11.

Carmelo Anthony posted 13 points for the Lakers, while Malik Monk and Wayne Ellington added 12 each.

