CLG hands Evil Geniuses first loss of Summer Split event

Counter Logic Gaming knocked off the only remaining unbeaten team at the LCS 2022 Summer Split event on Sunday, defeating Evil Geniuses to cap off Week 2 action.

With the win, CLT is now in a three-way tie for first in the standings alongside EG and Team Liquid, which defeated FlyQuest after suffering its first loss of the event on Saturday.

In other action, Golden Guardians beat TSM, Cloud9 topped 100 Thieves and Dignitas snapped a four-match losing streak with a win over Immortals.

Ten teams are competing in the League Championship Series. The group stage has a double round-robin format, with matches played as a best-of-one. The top eight teams will qualify for the championship event.

Week 3 action begins on July 2 with five matches:

TSM vs. Evil Geniuses

FlyQuest vs. Dignitas

100 Thieves vs. Team Liquid

Golden Guardians vs. Immortals

CLG vs. Cloud9

LCS 2022 Summer Standings

T1. Counter Logic Gaming, 4-1

T1. Evil Geniuses, 4-1

T1. Team Liquid, 4-1

4. 100 Thieves, 3-2

T5. Cloud9, 2-3

T5. FlyQuest, 2-3

T5. Golden Guardians, 2-3

T5. TSM, 2-3

T9. Dignitas, 1-4

T9. Immortals, 1-4

