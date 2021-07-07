Cleveland Indians sign veteran catcher Wilson Ramos

Apr 11, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos (40) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Indians signed catcher Wilson Ramos on Tuesday and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus.

The two-time All-Star was released by the Detroit Tigers on June 20 after batting .200 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 35 games.

Ramos experienced back issues with the Tigers earlier this season, leading to two separate trips to the injured list.

The 33-year-old has a .271 career average with 134 homers and 527 RBIs in 981 games with the Minnesota Twins (2010), Washington Nationals (2010-16), Tampa Bay Rays (2017-18), Philadelphia Phillies (2018), New York Mets (2019-20) and Tigers.

