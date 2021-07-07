Cleveland Indians’ Eddie Rosario (abdominal strain) lands on IL

Jul 4, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians left fielder Eddie Rosario (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Indians placed outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with an abdominal strain, one of several transactions ahead of Wednesday’s road doubleheader with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Indians also transferred outfielder Josh Naylor to the 60-day IL, optioned left-hander Logan Allen to Triple-A Columbus and added outfielder Daniel Johnson, right-hander DJ Johnson and infielder Owen Miller from Triple-A. Miller is the 27th man for Wednesday’s twinbill.

Rosario, 29, got hurt while running out a grounder in the second inning of Monday night’s 9-8 loss to the Rays.

He is batting .254 with seven homers and 46 RBIs in 78 games in his first season with Cleveland. Rosario spent his first six seasons with the Minnesota Twins.

Naylor, 24, is out for the season after suffering multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments in a June 27 collision with a teammate.

Allen, 24, is 1-5 with a 9.13 ERA in seven starts this season. He has given up nine home runs in 22 2/3 innings.

Daniel Johnson, 25, went 0-for-9 with five strikeouts in two games with the Indians earlier this season.

DJ Johnson, 31, last pitched in the majors in 2019 with the Colorado Rockies. He is 1-2 with four saves and a 3.63 ERA in 17 relief appearances this season at Columbus.

Miller, 24, made his major league debut on May 23 and batted .106 (5-for-47) with one RBI and 24 strikeouts in 17 games earlier this season.

