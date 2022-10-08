WATCH: Cleveland Guardians’ Oscar Gonzalez hits walk-off home run to take down Tampa Bay Rays in 15 innings

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In what was a marathon of a game, lasting 15 innings and spanning nearly five hours, Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Oscar Gonzalez came to the rescue. Coming to the plate to face Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Corey Kluber in what was a 0-0 game, Gonzalez needed just two pitches to connect on a 410-foot blast over the center field fence at Progressive Field. It’s the first walk-off win of the 2022 postseason and the biggest hit of Gonzalez’s young career.

Most importantly, it gave the Guardians the win in what was also their biggest moment of the season to date. Gonzalez’s solo home run was the first in postseason history to be the only run scored in a game while also being a walk-off in what was a series-clinching game.

Gonzalez was the 45th batter to step to the plate for Cleveland, and he hit just 11 home runs all season across 382 plate appearances, but he came through when it mattered most. The best part about Gonzalez’s most memorable home run to date is that it advances the Guardians to the American League Divisional Series, but their next opponent won’t go down without a fight either.

Oscar Gonzalez, Cleveland Guardians take on New York Yankees in ALDS

After taking down the Rays in a 2-1 battle on Friday, Saturday’s victory now matches the Guardians up against the No. 2 seed in the AL. Coming off a season in which they won 99 games, the New York Yankees scored more runs than any team in the AL. Not only that, the Yankees are also really good in their home park, with a winning percentage of 70.3% in 2022, tied for the best in the majors.

Cleveland hopes their late-season momentum, including their most recent playoff series win, will be enough to hang with one of baseball’s biggest powerhouses. After allowing nine hits and just one run across their past 24 innings, the pitching staff at least appears ready for the challenge. We’ll have to see the bats heat up a bit, but maybe Gonzalez’s swing can provide a spark.

Still, a matchup with the Bronx Bombers is a lot better than being where the Rays are right now, headed back home after a long-winded battle following a testing 162-game season. Back to square one.

