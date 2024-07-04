Cleveland Cavaliers linked to trade for young, improving scoring star

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a step forward last season, going from a first-round playoff exit team to one that reached the Semifinals. Now, it’s time to take another leap forward.

While Cleveland’s front office swapped head coaches, firing J.B. Bickerstaff and hiring Kenny Atkinson, the Cavaliers haven’t significantly upgraded the roster. Perhaps it’s time to change that.

Most of the top free agents have been picked over, but there are still several players who could strengthen the roster. Now the Cavs are even being linked to a potential star.

“It is not yet clear how serious the interest is, but league sources describe Cleveland as a team to watch in potential sign-and-trade scenario for Miles Bridges. New Hornets executive vice president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson has said publicly that Charlotte hopes to retain Bridges, but Bridges is known to be interested in sign-and-trade options.” Marc Stein on Miles Bridges being linked to Cleveland Cavaliers

Bridges has never been an All-Star, but his play has come close to that level. If the Cavaliers want to add an explosive wing scorer, Bridges might be the perfect fit.

Miles Bridges stats last season: 21 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 34.9% 3 PT

After missing the entire 2023-24 season after being suspended due to a domestic violence incident, Bridges came back as strong as ever in 2024. Still just 26 years old, Bridges could be a great buy-low candidate for the Cavaliers this offseason, and he fits their competitive timeline nicely.

It’s not known what the Hornets would want in return in a potential sign-and-trade, but being that they’re still a young team, chances are they’d prioritize future assets such as draft picks and high-potential athletes.

