Cleveland Cavaliers expected to ramp up trade talks involving former lottery pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers are less than two months away from tipping their season off, but rosters are already mostly finalized. A couple of the final spots may still be up for grabs, and training camp and preseason will help determine the team Kenny Atkinson moves forward with. Yet, there’s still one significant contract situation the Cavaliers’ front office has to resolve before they can move on.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaac Okoro trade could still be coming

Somehow, Isaac Okoro is still available in free agency, seeking a contract for the 2024-25 NBA season. Technically, Okoro is a restricted free agent, which means the Cleveland Cavaliers can match any offer that comes his way. Yet, the Cavaliers have had more than enough time to negotiate a multi-year offer with their former lottery pick too.

However, according to ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst, there’s a belief that the Cavaliers will instead ramp up trade discussions involving Okoro over the next few weeks.

“Isaac Okoro I think there’s only been a little bit of talking back and forth. I’m sure it will increase as we get closer to training camp. The Cavs are realizing that all the money is spent out there. Okoro has the option of taking his qualifying offer. I I am told the Cavs made a multi-year offer, whatever that’s worth, so it’s kind of a no-brainer they would make a multi-year offer.” Brian Windhorst on Cleveland Cavaliers/Isaac Okoro situation

Okoro was the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He’s since started 216 of the 279 games he’s appeared in with the Cavaliers, proving himself as a 3-and-D threat. But he also hasn’t lived up to expectations, even if he’s developed into a solid role player.

Isaac Okoro stats (2023): 9.4 PPG, 3 RPG, 1.9 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 39.1% 3PT

Okoro may not land a big contract with Cleveland, but he’s the type of player that several contenders could add to the rotation. Or maybe he can still fill a starting role on a team in need of another wing. Still just 23 years old, Okoro may even still have some untapped potential.

