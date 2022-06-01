LOOK: Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly plan to reveal new logos, online community beats them to it

Late on Wednesday afternoon, rumors circulated of a new logo dropping for the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a reported plan to reveal the new designs to the general public on Thursday.

Only, it appears as though the online community has beaten the Cavs at their own game, getting an even earlier look at the reported changes.

According to Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net, they already know which logos are being revealed, providing fans with a sneak peek.

According to multiple sources the Cleveland #Cavaliers will unveil their new logos tomorrow — we're getting to see them a day early here, thanks to some official team websites that were updated too quickly!



My story with *everything* we know right here: https://t.co/MBARuknT18 pic.twitter.com/LVRrhDbjas — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) June 2, 2022

Like many other reported uniform leaks or logo reveals that have been uncovered online in the past, these may not be the real deal, but all appearances suggest they are.

While the Cavs were likely hoping to keep a tight lid on their new logo designs, the internet, and more specifically, the Cavaliers botched it instead. Somehow the designs leaked and the Cavs organization likely isn’t happy about it.

Half of the presentation revolves around getting a chance to put their own spin on the logos, by being able to use their own chosen words to describe their new look.

Instead, everyone else gets a day in advance to take the designs for what they’re worth, good or bad.

Now, if and when the Cavaliers officially reveal their logo changes, thousands of fans won’t be impressed, simply due to how their reveal was botched. It’s inexplicable, but mistakes happen. In this case, it should have been easy to prevent, but leaks do happen from time to time as we’ve seen in the past.

Like anything, some Cavs fans will love the inevitable changes, and others will miss the good old days. Let’s see the full plan before diving into too much detail. At the end of the day, as long as the roster continues to improve, fans likely won’t care what intricate details their logos entail.

Related: Cleveland Cavaliers and Collin Sexton contract talks at impasse, Spurs and Pistons interested