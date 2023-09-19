Cleveland Browns visiting with Pro Bowl running back after Nick Chubb injury

The Cleveland Browns are not wasting any time looking for reinforcements at running back following the season-ending injury Nick Chubb suffered Monday night.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns are meeting with former Pro Bowler Kareem Hunt on Tuesday.

Hunt, 28, seems to be a logical option for Cleveland after spending each of the past four seasons with the team. The former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2017, Hunt is currently on the free agent market after failing to re-sign with Cleveland during the offseason.

From 2019-22 with the Browns, Hunt recorded 1,874 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns at a clip of 4.2 yards per run. His familiarity with head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s system makes Hunt a potential contributor out of the gate.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The question here is whether the two sides can come to terms on an agreement after finances played a role in contract talks breaking down during the offseason.

Chubb went down to an ugly-looking left knee injury in Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stefanski immediately ruled him out for the remainder of the season in talking to the media following the game. He talked about the star running back in the day-after press conference, too.

“Very disappointed for Nick,” Stefanski said on a Zoom call, via the Associated Press. “He means a lot to this team, means a lot to this organization so he will be missed. But he will bounce back. I have no doubt.”

Any veteran that comes in to Cleveland will have a hard time replacing the production the team saw from Chubb over the years. He averaged 1,547 total yards and 11 touchdowns from 2019-22. Prior to going down in Week 2, the former Georgia star had already put up 191 yards in less than six quarters of action.

