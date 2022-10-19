Cleveland Browns player bashes team’s lack of commitment: ‘When practice is over you can’t run out the building’

One member of the Cleveland Browns roster believes the team’s disappointing 2-4 start comes from a serious lack of commitment by teammates to do what is necessary to win each week.

The deck was stacked for the Browns from the start of the season once starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was officially suspended for the first 11 games of the season. However, the team does have enough talent on the roster to at least maintain a record around .500 until their Pro Bowl signal caller can return. Unfortunately, the Browns have underperformed over the first six weeks of the NFL season.

After getting off to a solid 2-1 start — that could have easily been 3-0 if not for a stunning last-minute defeat to the Jets — the Browns have lost three straight and surrendered 30 or more points in the last two. During a conversation with Cleveland radio station, 92.3 The Fan, Brown safety John Johnson was asked about the team’s play of late and was at a loss as to what the specific problem might be.

“I honestly don’t know. You can say we’re a younger team, but that’s no excuse. … The leaders on this team [have] got to get together and figure it out, but we’ve got to change something.” – John Johnson on Browns current issues

John Johnson questions the commitment of Cleveland Browns teammates

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

As the interview with the radio station continued, the former Los Angeles Rams draft pick ended up pointing to one area that has become a source of concern for him. And that is dedication, or the lack thereof, from his teammates despite their season seemingly spiraling out of control.

John Johnson stats (2022): 36 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 2 passes defended, 2 QB hits

“It’s a commitment thing. When practice is over, you can’t just run out of the building and forget about your job. We need everyone in this building to be 100% in on the task at hand. Right now, I think we’re at a place where that’s not the case.” – John Johnson on teammates lack of dedication

The Browns have a tough matchup on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is playing at an MVP level in 2022.