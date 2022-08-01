Cleveland Browns release statement in support of Deshaun Watson following suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was officially suspended six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Watson’s suspension comes after north of 20 women accused him of sexual misconduct/assault. Abitrator Sue L. Robinson came to the determination following a disciplinary hearing between Watson and the National Football League, calling Watson’s pattern of behavior “egregious” while noting that it was “non-violent sexual conduct.”
Hours after Watson’s suspension was made official, the Browns released a statement pretty much supporting their embattled and high-priced quarterback in the process.
Cleveland Browns statement in support of Deshaun Watson
This isn’t going to quiet the skepticism that came with Cleveland acquiring Watson in the first place this past spring.
The team exhausted three first-round picks and change to acquire Watson exactly one week after a grand jury in Texas opted against recommending criminal charges against the three-time Pro Bowler. Cleveland then signed Watson to a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.
Immediately after news of Watson’s six-game ban broke, a loud majority of those associated with the NFL voiced their displeasure.
That included some pointing out the fact that Watson received the same punishment as Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who tested positive for performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) earlier this offseason. Atlanta Falcons wide reciver Calvin Ridley was also suspended for a calendar year after it was found he bet on NFL games.
As for Watson’s situation and the Browns, he’s now settled 23 of the 24 civil cases against him. Both the quarterback and the team will look to put this past them despite how the situation has made the two sides look. Whether that happens will rely on the court of public opinion. Right now, it’s not favorable to them.