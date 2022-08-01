Cleveland Browns release statement in support of Deshaun Watson following suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was officially suspended six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Watson’s suspension comes after north of 20 women accused him of sexual misconduct/assault. Abitrator Sue L. Robinson came to the determination following a disciplinary hearing between Watson and the National Football League, calling Watson’s pattern of behavior “egregious” while noting that it was “non-violent sexual conduct.”

Hours after Watson’s suspension was made official, the Browns released a statement pretty much supporting their embattled and high-priced quarterback in the process.

“Throughout this process, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the newly created and agreed upon process for the NFLPA and the NFL to defer to the objective Sue L. Robinson to comprehensively review all information and make a fair decision. We respect Judge Robinson’s decision, and at the same time, emphathize and understand that there have been many individuals triggered throughout the process. We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on and off the field and we will continue to support him.” Cleveland Browns statement on Deshaun Watson suspension

This isn’t going to quiet the skepticism that came with Cleveland acquiring Watson in the first place this past spring.

The team exhausted three first-round picks and change to acquire Watson exactly one week after a grand jury in Texas opted against recommending criminal charges against the three-time Pro Bowler. Cleveland then signed Watson to a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

Immediately after news of Watson’s six-game ban broke, a loud majority of those associated with the NFL voiced their displeasure.

That included some pointing out the fact that Watson received the same punishment as Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who tested positive for performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) earlier this offseason. Atlanta Falcons wide reciver Calvin Ridley was also suspended for a calendar year after it was found he bet on NFL games.

As for Watson’s situation and the Browns, he’s now settled 23 of the 24 civil cases against him. Both the quarterback and the team will look to put this past them despite how the situation has made the two sides look. Whether that happens will rely on the court of public opinion. Right now, it’s not favorable to them.