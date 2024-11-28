New Cleveland Browns rumor points to team soon making a baffling QB change that could be a huge morale killer

A baffling new Cleveland Browns rumor suggests the team could soon make another quarterback change despite some strong play from backup Jameis Winston.

After surprising many by winning 11 games and reaching the playoffs last season, 2024 has quickly become a lost year for the team. Gone are the good vibes from Joe Flacco’s incomparable late-career resurgence. In its place, this year was the continued downfall of $230 million QB Deshaun Watson.

Related: Where does the Cleveland Browns offense land in our latest NFL offense rankings?

Watson’s descent into mediocrity was one of the biggest stories in the NFL this season, and it took a horrible turn for the worst last month when the expensive signal-caller saw his season come to an end after suffering a ruptured Achilles and was cheered off the field by frustrated and bitter Browns fans.

However, the last few weeks have brought some positive vibes due to the impressive play of journeyman QB Jameis Winston. The 30-year-old has thrown for over 300 yards twice since taking over at quarterback and has led the team to a 2-2 record as their starter. Including wins over rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

He has created a reason for fans to continue to tune in and root for their favorite NFL teams. However, on Wednesday, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano dropped a stunning piece of intel that signals the positivity around the Cleveland Browns fanbase may soon end.

Jameis Winston stats (2024): 2-2 record, 1,266 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 88.4 passer rating

Cleveland Browns could soon bench Jameis Winston for Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“As much fun as the Jameis Winston story is, there has been a lot of chatter coming out of Cleveland that the Browns might want to get a look at Dorian Thompson-Robinson before the end of this season to see whether and how he might fit into their future QB plans,” Graziano wrote. “Don’t be surprised to see Thompson-Robinson get a start or two before the season is over.”

Since Winston took over, the entire team has been energized by his leadership style. And several players on offense have had notable statistical turnaround since he became the starting QB. Players don’t care about tanking to get a top draft pick and want to win games at all costs, even in losing seasons.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson stats (Career): 1-2 record, 522 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 6 interceptions, 45.3 passer rating

Over his two seasons, Thompson-Robinson has a 1-2 record as a starter, has thrown six interceptions to one touchdown, and has a passer rating of 45.3. One would imagine he has not instilled a lot of confidence in his teammates thus far. And they would not favor a move away from Winston if he keeps playing like this.

Related: Find out where Jameis Winston lands in our current NFL QB rankings