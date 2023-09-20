Cleveland Browns replace Nick Chubb with top running back left in free agency

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly replacing injured star running back Nick Chubb with a familiar face who was also the best player left at the position in NFL free agency.

On Monday night, the Cleveland Browns’ chance of making the playoffs in 2023 took a major hit when four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb was injured by a hit directly on his left knee early in the second quarter of the team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chubb was carted off the field and it was revealed on Tuesday that he may require two different surgeries over the next month to repair his injured knee. With his season done after just a game and a half, the Browns had to unfortunately replace their top player on offense early in the season.

Well, it seems they found their replacement to fill the massive hole in their rushing attack with a recent member of their roster.

Cleveland Browns bring back Kareem Hunt to replace Nick Chubb

On Wednesday, NFL Media league insider Ian Rapoport was one of the first to report that “The Browns are signing their own former RB Kareem Hunt, agreeing to terms with him on a 1-year deal worth up to $4 million.” The one-time Pro Bowler had made a slew of visits to various teams over the last six months, however, he never found a deal to his liking.

Kareem Hunt stats (Career): 4,025 rushing yards, 1,806 passing yards, 48 total touchdowns

Now a sad injury to his teammate of the last four seasons has opened the door to Hunt making a surprise return for solid money and a featured role on a team hoping to contend for a playoff spot later this year.

After an impressive first two seasons in the league with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hunt signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. However, with the rise of Nick Chubb, Hunt was forced into a limited role on the team and has been at the center of trade speculation for the last couple of years.

After releasing the 28-year-old earlier this year the expectation was he would never play for the Browns again. But circumstances quickly changed that and created a beneficial situation for both the player and the team.