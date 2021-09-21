Cleveland Browns place Jarvis Landry (knee) on injured reserve

Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will miss at least three games with a knee injury after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection suffered an MCL sprain on the second offensive play in Sunday’s 31-21 victory against the Houston Texans.

Landry limped off the field after being tackled at the end of a 9-yard reception. He did not return, snapping his streak at 111 consecutive games with at least two catches.

Landry, 28, has six receptions for 80 yards and no touchdowns this season. He has 642 catches for 7,108 yards and 35 scores in 113 games (103 starts) with the Miami Dolphins (2014-17) and Browns.

The earliest he could return to the field is Cleveland’s Week 6 home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 17.

Landry has never missed a game in his eight-year career due to injury. He sat out a Week 16 loss to the New York Jets last season due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Browns (1-1), who host the Chicago Bears (1-1) on Sunday, signed defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad to fill Landry’s spot on the 53-man roster.

The Browns will have quarterback Baker Mayfield in the lineup after an MRI on Monday showed no structural damage in his left shoulder, Cleveland.com reported.

Mayfield said his shoulder “kind of popped in and popped out. Nothing too serious.” He completed 19 of 21 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Texans.

“He’s sore,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s doing fine.”

–Field Level Media