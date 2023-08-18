Cleveland Browns offense, Deshaun Watson generating alarming reports in training camp

The Cleveland Browns traded three first-round picks to acquire Deshaun Watson then made him one of the highest-paid NFL players with the largest fully-guaranteed contract in football history. Thus far, the results from the Browns’ passing offense have fallen short of expectations.

Cleveland played better in 2022 with quarterback Jacoby Brissett than it did when Watson took over. From Weeks 1-12, the Browns ranked fourth in Football Outsiders’ Offense DVOA (22.9%) and their passing offense even finished with the seventh-highest DVOA.

However, things quickly got worse once Watson returned from his suspension. From Weeks 13-18, Cleveland finished 18th in Offense DVOA and ranked 21st in pass offense DVOA (-2.7%). It ultimately cost the team a shot at the playoffs.

Cleveland Browns passing offense (Jacoby Brissett) : 222.5 pass ypg, 12-7 TD-INT, 64% completion rate, 86 QB rating, 39.6 percent third-down conversion rate

: 222.5 pass ypg, 12-7 TD-INT, 64% completion rate, 86 QB rating, 39.6 percent third-down conversion rate Cleveland Browns passing offense (Deshaun Watson): 166 pass ypg, 7-5 TD-INT, 57.9 % completion rate, 76.1 QB rating, 35.3 percent third-down conversion rate

The Browns felt confident that the issues late last season were a result of Watson shaking off rust after missing nearly two full seasons of football. In order to help him, Cleveland acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore and adjusted its offense to become more quarterback-friendly. However, the early results from training camp suggest this passing offense isn’t close to being improved.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic wrote that the Browns’ passing offense has been ‘unimpressive’ throughout training camp this summer. Of particular concern, accuracy and poise in the pocket are proving to be issues for Watson.

“The passing game has been completely unimpressive. Anything that involves Deshaun Watson remaining in the pocket has been an adventure, and not since early in camp have we seen strings of consecutive completions in any 11-on-11 period.” Zac Jackson on Deshaun Watson, passing attack during Cleveland Browns training camp

Jackson does provide context with this report. Moore, who was generating a lot of buzz this spring, has missed a few practices and Cleveland has limited Amari Cooper’s reps this summer. With that acknowledged, Watson’s issues are of concern given the massive investment into him.

Cleveland’s issues extend beyond Watson throwing a lot of interceptions and missing on throws. While the Browns aren’t showing everything they plan to do offensively in 2023, a lot of what they’ve demonstrated this summer suggests Watson won’t be taking a lot of deep shots this fall.

“There just hasn’t been much consistency, and there hasn’t been much of anything more than 10 yards downfield. Watson threw bad interceptions after getting caught locking in on one receiver each day of the joint practices.” Zac Jackson on how the Cleveland Browns offense is looking, issues for Deshaun Watson

The Browns are desperate for this to work for a variety of reasons. First, head coach Kevin Stefanski is on the hot seat this season. He avoided being fired in the spring because he made a change at defensive coordinator, buying him another year. However, missing the playoffs and more issues with this passing offense would likely force a change in 2024.

There’s even more pressure on Watson. The Browns have already reworked his contract, lowering his cap hit to $19.057 million this season, but it jumps to $63.977 million in each of the next three years. If Watson isn’t playing at a Pro Bowl level, the Browns are stuck with the worst contract in the NFL.