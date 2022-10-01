Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett out for Week 4’s game after car accident

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The day after last Sunday’s Week 3 win over their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, All-Pro Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a dangerous car accident. Luckily it was just a single-car crash, and both Garrett and his passenger were wearing their seat belts in the incident, which included the car flipping multiple times.

Still, driving 65 miles per hour and then driving off the side of the road is bound to leave some bumps and bruises, especially when the car rolls over multiple times as it did. Even though the 2021 Porsche he was driving in is a luxury car built with the latest safety guidelines in mind, it’s still a high-speed collision.

Garrett was lucky enough to walk away from the accident only with a shoulder sprain, strained biceps, and other cuts to his body. While the 26-year-old defensive end didn’t suffer any long-term injuries, he won’t be able to take the field in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons.

After previously being listed as questionable, Garrett has officially been ruled out for Sunday. It’s possible Garrett can return to the field next week against the Los Angeles Chargers, but we’ll have to stay tuned for more updates on his playing status once they become available.

How Myles Garrett’s absence impacts Cleveland Browns defense

Many would argue Myles Garrett to be the single-most important player who’s suited up for the Cleveland Browns so far this season. A two-time All-Pro pass rusher, Garrett can wreck a game in a hurry. Even with Deshaun Watson sidelined for the first 11 games of the season, knowing Garrett would still be on the field terrorizing opposing quarterbacks somehow made things feel ok on the field.

That won’t be the case this week. But it’s OK, as the Browns get a bit of a pass by being able to face the Atlanta Falcons, who have one of the worst rosters in football.

Still, not having the man with 61.5 career sacks will be a big loss for a defense already ranking 23rd in the league in scoring defense. Garrett has three sacks this season, his teammates have a total of four combined. Making matters worse, their second-leading sack artist, Jadeveon Clowney may also miss the game as he’s dealing with an ankle injury.

With Garrett out, the Browns will turn to third-round rookie Alex Wright, who amassed 11.5 sacks in his college career at UAB before entering the NFL this season. Wright stands at 6-foot-7, so he’s at least set to strike some initial fear in his opponent. We’ll see whether he can bring the heat on game day.

