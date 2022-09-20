Cleveland Browns absolutely had interest in Jimmy Garoppolo

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns still have to navigate through the next nine games with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback following the lengthy suspension Deshaun Watson received ahead of Week 1.

In some type of alternate universe, Cleveland would actually be helping Jimmy Garoppolo learn its playbook in preparation for starting until Watson returns in Week 13.

ESPN’s Tim Keown and Nick Wagoner reported recently that the Browns had interest in signing Garoppolo if he were released by the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the start of the regular season.

Once Watson’s suspension was revised from six games to 11, general manager Andrew Berry and Co. were all in on showing interest in Garoppolo.

As you already know, nothing came to fruition on this end. Garoppolo ended up returning to the 49ers on a restructured contract. He’s now going to be the full-time starting quarterback in San Francisco following the season-ending injury Trey Lance suffered in Week 2. But this report does tell us a story.

Related: Cleveland Browns schedule and game-by-game predictions

Cleveland Browns might not be sold on Jacoby Brissett

Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cleveland finds itself tied atop the AFC North with three other teams at 1-1. It defeated former quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 before blowing a multi-score lead with less than two minutes remaining this past Sunday against the New York Jets. For his part, Brissett has been nothing to write home about during this two-game span.

Jacoby Brissett stats (2022): 66% completion, 376 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 86.5 QB rating

The Browns are averaging 28 points per game, primarily due to the play of running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt (400 total yards, 5 TD). There’s still some major issues in the passing game.

“Jacoby, he battled. There were some opportunities early, but you have to understand that these games, there are going to be some moments with some highs and you have to battle through the lows.” Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Jacoby Brissett

Blowing a big lead to the Jets hurts in that Cleveland would have been 2-0 heading into Week 3 against the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers had it been able to hold New York off.

Instead, the Browns are faced with taking on an angry division rival on a short week. There’s not as much margin for error here compared to when Watson returns to the mix in Week 13.

As for the quarterback situation, it’s all a game of chance. Sure Garoppolo would’ve been a better option than Brissett. But the cards weren’t dealt that way. Instead, the Cleveland Browns have to roll with what it has in hopes of remaining in playoff contention once Week 13 comes calling.