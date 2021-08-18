Cleveland Browns’ Grant Delpit aggravates hamstring injury

Jun 16, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) works out during minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit on Wednesday aggravated a hamstring injury in his second practice since returning from the original ailment.

Delpit left the field during the practice to be examined by the training staff.

Prior to the practice, Delpit had insisted he wasn’t behind due to the hamstring injury.

“I’m not behind at all,” Delpit told reporters. “I’ve been preparing and working hard every day, making sure I’m working two times harder than the next person. That’s the mentality you gotta have, so I’m not behind at all.”

Delpit was a second-round selection (No. 44 overall) in the 2020 draft from LSU but missed the entire season after sustaining a torn Achilles during training camp.

