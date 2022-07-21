Cleveland Browns reportedly try out 2 veteran QBs: 3 best fill-in options during Deshaun Watson suspension

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended during the 2022 season and the team has reportedly begun training camp for this season by trying out a pair of veteran signal callers that could serve as temporary replacements.

The Browns made their bed and will now have to lie in it. The team traded for Watson during the offseason despite there being no resolution to the absurd number of sexual misconduct allegations made against him. The talented QB is definitely going to be suspended, but unfortunately for the Browns, there is still no clarity yet on how long that will be.

After ruining their relationship with Baker Mayfield and trading him to the Carolina Panthers last month, all they have at the quarterback position currently are Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs. It comes as no surprise then that the team reportedly brought in a couple of veterans for tryouts this week to add more depth and options to the position.

On Thursday, ESPN reported that the team had both Josh Rosen and AJ McCarron at their training camp facility for workouts for the possibility of being added to the roster for 2022.

3 Cleveland Browns QB options to fill-in for Deshaun Watson

With the issue of who will fill in for Watson while he is suspended is far from settled, let’s take a look at the three best options in and outside the Cleveland Browns organization.

Cam Newton

Former league MVP Cam Newton is surprisingly still available on the free agent market. There are certainly several reasons why, and his recent performances for the Patriots and in his return to Carolina are at the top of the list. But he is still a better NFL talent right now than McCarron and Rosen. Not to mention, his skill set is more in line with what the team was building for with the expectation that Watson would be under center in 2022.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Yes, Fitzpatrick announced his retirement from the league after 17 seasons last month. However, this is professional sports, and not all retirements last. He too is an option better than McCarron and Rosen, even at 39 years old. Being a player that is as well traveled as any in NFL history, it is hard to believe the former New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Houston Texans player would not be intrigued by a legit QB competition against Brissett and one final chance to start for an NFL team.

Jacoby Brissett

Speaking of Brissett, while he is definitely not the sexiest option for the Browns, the organization certainly seems to believe in his abilities. And it is understandable, with limited possibilities on the market he is a solid choice who proved he is capable as a starter in 2017 and 2019 for the Indianapolis Colts when he put up solid stats in the limited opportunities he had. Considering who the Browns worked out, Brissett is still the favorite to be the starter in Week 1.