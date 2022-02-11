Clemson guard David Collins apologizes for flagrant foul

Clemson senior guard David Collins (13) is called for a flagrant foul on Duke University forward Wendell Moore Jr (0) during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday, February 10, 2022.Ncaa Basketball Duke At Clemson

Clemson guard David Collins apologized after his dangerous flagrant foul against Duke forward Wendell Moore on Thursday night.

With about three minutes left in the first half, Moore stripped the ball from Collins and went up for a dunk. Collins hit Moore from behind while he was in the air, sending him crashing to the court.

“I was going to try to block it from behind but I was going too fast and I couldn’t stop,” Collins explained on his Instagram story. “I realized I needed to stop when it was too late.

“I never have been a dirty player never will I wish a bro a healthy season and I never tried to hurt anybody but I know everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I have respect towards Duke and Clemson and I apologize to everybody for a reckless play. I’m glad Wendell is okay.”

Collins, a senior, was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game. Tempers briefly flared between the two teams, but Collins met with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski while leaving the court and the two embraced.

Moore eventually got up under his own power and remained in the contest, finishing the No. 7 Blue Devils’ 82-64 road win with eight points, eight assists and four rebounds.

–Field Level Media