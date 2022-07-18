Clemson center PJ Hall to have knee surgery

Credit: Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson center PJ Hall will have knee surgery and there is no timetable for his return, the school said Monday.

An MRI on Friday confirmed that the 6-foot-10 rising junior has a subluxation of the patella, or kneecap.

“It’s unfortunate, but you can’t change it,” Hall said in a school news release. “Not every road is paved perfectly. I’m going to keep my energy high, and my voice heard to help these guys get ready for the start of the season. … We have a lot of enthusiasm and excitement in our program, and I can’t wait to get back on the court.”

Hall was already recovering from foot surgery earlier this offseason.

“I know he will attack this latest obstacle with the same grit and determination that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from him,” Tigers coach Brad Brownell said. “As we all know, PJ has an infectious positive personality and that coupled with his leadership will continue to help our young team.”

Hall averaged a team-high 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks in 30 games (29 starts) as a sophomore in 2021-22. He was runner-up for the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Most Improved Player award.

He averaged 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 21 games off the bench as a 2020-21 freshman.

–Field Level Media