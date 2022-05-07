Clayton Kershaw pitches Dodgers past Cubs in Game 1

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Clayton Kershaw threw seven scoreless innings, and Austin Barnes had a home run with three RBIs, as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to four games with a 7-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday in the opener of a doubleheader.

Freddie Freeman matched a career high with three doubles for the Dodgers, while Trea and Justin Turner combined to deliver three hits with three RBIs for the National League West leaders.

Barnes snapped a four-game hitless stretch while hitting a home run for the third time in eight games this season to tie for the homer lead among NL catchers.

Kershaw (4-0) yielded all five Chicago hits and walked one with two strikeouts to match the longest outing of his season. The left-hander lowered his ERA to 1.80 and has allowed one or no runs in four of his five 2022 starts.

Two of the Cubs’ hits came via Nico Hoerner as the Chicago’s run of 70 consecutive games without being shut out ended. The Cubs have lost three consecutive games and 12 of 15 since starting 6-4. They have scored just nine runs in their last seven games.

After returning from the bereavement list, the Cubs’ Drew Smyly (1-3) gave up three runs (two earned) with six hits and two walks while striking out two over 4 1/3 innings. Chicago has dropped four straight and eight of nine at home.

Two batters into the game, the Dodgers led 1-0. Mookie Betts drew a leadoff walk and Freeman followed with a double to right-center field, ending up on third base following Michael Hermosillo’s throwing error that allowed Betts to score.

Los Angeles made it 2-0 in the fourth with Barnes’ two-out homer into the left-field bleachers. The Dodgers extended the advantage in the fifth with Justin Turner’s two-run double off Robert Gsellman, who was making his Chicago debut.

Following Freeman’s final double in the seventh, Trea Turner delivered an RBI single to give Los Angeles a 5-0 lead. An inning later, Barnes’ two-run double added to the Los Angeles advantage.

Los Angeles’ Tyler Anderson was set to square off with Chicago spot-starter Daniel Norris in the second game Saturday night.

–Field Level Media