fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published October 8, 2022

Clayster anchors new Las Vegas Legion lineup

Sportsnaut
Jan 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; James Clayster Eubanks of the Dallas Empire competes against the Chicago Huntsmen (not pictured) during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Legion have compiled their Call of Duty League roster for the Modern Warfare 2 season.

Formerly known as the Paris Legion, the team stars three-time world champion James “Clayster” Eubanks.

Joining Clayster are fellow Americans Donovan “Temp” Laroda, Thomas “TJHaLy” Haly and Byron “Prolute” Vera.

The new CDL season is expected to get underway in December.

–Field Level Media

Share: