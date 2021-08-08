Class of 2020 finally gets enshrined into Hall of Fame

Aug 7, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class, Donnie Shell, left to right, Cliff Harris, Isaac Bruce, Troy Polamalu, Bill Cowher, Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Steve Hutchinson, Steve Atwater, Edgerrin James, Jimmy Johnson pose for a photo during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Paul Tagliabue is not pictured. Mandatory Credit: Ron Schwane/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Five members of the Class of 2020 and 15 from the Centennial class were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Canton, Ohio.

They were forced to wait a year due to the coronavirus pandemic postponing the enshrinement last year.

The Class of 2020 includes safety Steve Atwater, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, offensive guard Steve Hutchinson, running back Edgerrin James, safety Troy Polamalu and two head coaches — Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson — along with three elected as contributors (Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young).

James had the message — and the line — of the night.

“Proudly represent the real you,” he said. “And to all of those who have been judged prematurely, because of their appearance, the way they speak or where they come from, and in the minds of many should be locked up in prison, I represent us. I’m forever immortalized, locked up in the Canton Correctional Institution. Inmate No. 3-3-6 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. My career started with gold teeth and ended with this gold jacket.”

Polamalu was presented his gold jacket Saturday night after arriving late due to his bout with COVID-19. He was finally cleared to travel and took part in the Hall of Fame parade in the morning.

The Class of 2021 gets enshrined Sunday night. Peyton Manning and Calvin Johnson are the headliners.

–Field Level Media