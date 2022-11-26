C.J. Stroud refuses to commit to non-CFB playoff bowl game following loss to Michigan

When the Ohio State Buckeyes lost 45-23 to the Michigan Wolverines, it was a big blow to their CFB playoff hopes. C.J. Stroud, in particular, didn’t have his best game, throwing two interceptions for just the second time in his career.

With Stroud largely viewed as the Heisman favorite heading into the week, his effort wasn’t a great way to cap off what could be the last game of the Ohio State quarterback’s college football career.

During the game, few thought we could be looking at the last NCAA football game Stroud ever participates in, but according to the QB himself, he may not have any interest in suiting up for Ohio State’s currently unknown bowl matchup.

Here’s what the Buckeyes QB had to say following the tough loss to Michigan on whether he would still want to play in a non-CFP bowl game.

“I’ll have to take it up to consideration whatever happens. I don’t know, I can’t give you a final answer on whatever happens. It all has to happen over these next couple of weeks. I don’t have the immediate answer for that question.” Ohio State Buckeyes QB CJ Stroud on potentially skipping bowl game

With Ohio State’s chances at reaching the College Football Playoff appearing slim, yet not impossible, Stroud doesn’t seem interested in anything less than a non-CFB playoff bowl game. Instead, he has his eyes set on the next stage.

C.J. Stroud may opt to prepare for 2023 NFL Draft instead

While Stroud may be on the outside looking in when it comes to the Heisman race, he’s still in prime position to be a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, where he’s widely viewed as a first-round quarterback prospect, if not the top incoming talent from the college draft class.

With NFL teams always eager to uncover the next game-changing quarterback who can turn their franchise around, Stroud will be under a microscope throughout the entire pre-draft evaluation process.

Having more time to prepare, whether it’s working with trainers and coaches with previous NFL experience, Stroud will want to do everything possible to be at his best for what is commonly referred to as the biggest interview of a pro athlete’s career.

With Alabama’s Bryce Young also set to enter the NFL Draft and viewed as a top prospect, Stroud will have plenty of competition at each step of the way.

Getting another chance to see Stroud perform well in a big matchup, such as a bowl game, could only improve his draft stock while also answering how he can bounce back from a tough loss. Still, Stroud may opt to stay healthy, knowing he has bigger days ahead in the NFL.

For now, skipping Ohio State’s bowl game seems to be the way the California native is leaning. He’s not the first top prospect to do so, and he won’t be the last.

